Single Drunk Female Exclusive Sneak Peek: Sam’s New York

Sam faces some of her drinking demons when she and James travel to New York. She hasn’t been back there since she was an alcoholic.

At the end of Single Drunk Female Season 1 Episode 6, Sam and James boarded the bus to New York, where they both had prospective job opportunities.

Sam finally turned on her laptop and wrote on the lone ride up there. She looked so proud of her work, but would it be enough to land herself another writing job?

TV Fanatic was able to get an exclusive clip from Single Drunk Female Season 1 Episode 7, which details Sam taking James on a memory lane as they go sightseeing in the city.

Sam missed the unmistakable smell of New York and could not wait to show it off to James.

Apparently, James has never been to New York. He wasn’t used to the infamous smells of the city, like food vendors mixed with the outdoors. It was a sight to see.

James is there to support Sam and to pitch his sobriety app to an interested company.

She knows where to get the best hangover drinks and the best flower urns to puke in.

What will happen when Sam sees some landmarks that bring back bad memories of “Old Sam?”

We learn that Sam doesn’t remember much about her time in New York, except for the drinking.

As Olivia always points out, that could be a trigger. Will Sam be able to write in the big city and succeed?

Will Sam be able to face the triggers from her past and win? Had she learned enough in seven months of sobriety to conquer her triggers?

This series has become one of the most relatable about alcohol addiction and recovery as we’ve watched Sam deny she had any issues to interviewing for a new job.

This looks like another witty and relatable hour of the new series. Sam and James always have the best scenes when they support each other.

Make sure to check out this exclusive clip and chime in the comments below with your thoughts.

Be sure to watch Single Drunk Female on Freeform, airing on Thursdays at 10:30/9:30c.

Then, come back here after, read our review, and tell us what you’re thinking of Sam’s journey.

Remember, if you missed any episodes, you can watch Single Drunk Female online right here via TV Fanatic.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.