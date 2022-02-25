The Afterparty Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Danner

It's a totally different mystery on what feels like a totally different show.

The Afterparty Season 1 Episode 7 shifted the focus from Xavier's murder to an unrelated case that Danner worked back in her days before becoming a detective.

While this episode was fun enough in its own right, it didn't have anything to do with the main plot.

As a standalone, it's fine. But it comes at an awkward point in the series where we need an "ah-ha" moment or two as we go into the finale with theories substantiated by what transpired to this point.

It doesn't feel like we're any closer to solving the mystery than we were at the end of The Afterparty Season 1 Episode 6.

The Afterparty is only eight episodes, so it seems strange to dedicate this much time to Danner's backstory unless it's directly related to Xavier's death.

It might have been different if the central flashback story had gotten a proper resolution, but it didn't. All we knew was that Willow didn't go down for a murder she didn't commit, but without Vaughn going down for his wife's murder, it felt too open-ended to be satisfying.

Call me a waiter, because I’m about to put it all on the table, alright?

Detective Danner Permalink: Call me a waiter, because I’m about to put it all on the table, alright? -Detective Danner

Permalink: Call me a waiter, because I’m about to put it all on the table, alright? -Detective Danner

Honestly, it's puzzling. How did Danner get to her conclusion about Xavier after recalling this particular case? How did seeing the open door to the recording booth trigger her light bulb moment? Is it something to do with Aniq, Zoe, or Yasper?

It feels like there was a lot of padding here, but then maybe there were clues that we initially overlooked that will all make sense upon rewatch.

The implication is that Danner will be interviewing Maggie next. Though, to be fair, Danner hasn't interviewed Jennifer #1 (though it's clear she doesn't like her), nor has she questioned Ned.

Also, shouldn't Jennifer #2 be considered a suspect since she vanished after admitting to Zoe that she sent those texts to Chelsea? Couldn't she have snuck upstairs at that point?

Could the conclusion make a bookend for the series, featuring multiple genres in one installment like The Afterparty Season 1 Episode 1?

It feels like splitting this particular episode into two stories and genres might have made it feel tighter -- maybe with something like a Culp flashback.

It's no secret I'm a huge fan of John Early's Detective Culp, so it was great that he held his own against Danner and was vindicated by his discovery of Aniq's phone.

Culp made some good points and followed his instincts to the right conclusion, but it's clear he's still green compared to Danner.

When you hear the clomping of hooves, think horses, not zebras.

Detective Culp Permalink: When you hear the clomping of hooves, think horses, not zebras.

Permalink: When you hear the clomping of hooves, think horses, not zebras.

It was ambitious to make the whole episode Danner-centric. Unfortunately, it didn't pay off -- unless there are pieces that will make it all fit together in the finale.

It wouldn't be surprising if that were the case. Christopher Miller has proven to be endlessly shrewd with his hints and clues, and his attention to detail has been superb.

As I mentioned in my The Afterparty Season 1 Episode 6 review, at its core, this is an ensemble comedy.

I'm not too fond of Brett (the character, that is; Ike Barinholtz is great), but even by the end of this episode, it was a relief to see his human face, along with a passing glimpse of Walt. However, I missed Chelsea, Jennifer #1, Indigo, Ned, and even Mr. Shapiro and Quiet Heather.

"Danner" frustratingly arrives on the heels of the Zoe-centric episode, which also suffered from a lack of The Afterparty's many actors.

Despite the lack of the core ensemble, the guest stars shone.

Fred Savage was great in an unexpected cameo as a TV writer who raised more suspicion about his guilt by protesting too much. Reid Scott as Detective Germain was the typical cop show detective, intent on solving the case, even if it meant an innocent woman going to prison.

Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira has been popping up everywhere, and she was a welcome surprise here, exuding vulnerability and warmth in what could have been a throwaway role.

The genuine connection between Willow and Danner was a nice touch. It showed that, as a cop, Danner really wants to help people. For her, it's about the human element and the betterment of society, which seems at odds with everyone else she works with, be it her hapless partner or Detective Germain.

I don’t like social media. Brings out the worst in people. I like Facebook, though. Connects you to people from the past, who thought you might’ve been a dork in high school. Detective Germain Permalink: I don’t like social media. Brings out the worst in people. I like Facebook, though. Connects...

Permalink: I don’t like social media. Brings out the worst in people. I like Facebook, though. Connects...

The issue is that these are not the characters we have grown to care about and have gotten to know, despite fleshing out Detective Danner.

Tiffany Haddish has an easy, casual charm with a caring heart. Danner's efforts highlighted the broken system of public law enforcement and rampant misogyny.

You know why I call you Mad Dog? Because you need to be put down.

Detective Germain Permalink: You know why I call you Mad Dog? Because you need to be put down.

Permalink: You know why I call you Mad Dog? Because you need to be put down.

All the Marshall Law meta-jokes were good for a laugh, but I'm just not sure what point they're trying to make.

Was it simply that Hollywood can never get cop shows right, thereby giving themselves free rein to take liberties and do whatever they wanted with the genre?

What are your thoughts, fanatics? Did you enjoy being side-tracked? Did you catch anything I might have missed?

Who do you think killed Xavier? What information could Maggie possibly have that would make it all make sense?

I believe The Afterparty will come to a satisfying conclusion, but I have no idea how we will get there.

Share your theories in the comments!

Danner Review Editor Rating: 3.0 / 5.0 3.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 3.0 / 5.0

Mary Littlejohn is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.