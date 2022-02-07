Vikings Valhalla: A New Era of Warriors Awaken in Netflix Trailer

Leif Erikson's journey will be charted on Vikings Valhalla, and something tells us it's going to be filled with twists and turns.

Netflix on Monday unveiled the full-length trailer for its follow-up to Vikings.

It has everything we loved about the original series, including brutal battles, intriguing characters, and awe-inspiring production values.

"Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter)," according to the logline.

"As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory."

The sequel, set over a hundred years after the end of the original Vikings series, is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action.

From showrunner and executive producer Jeb Stuart, Valhallais also executive produced by Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh and Alan Gasmer, Paul Buccieri.

The cast also includes Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin, and David Oakes.

The original Vikings aired from 2013-2020 on History Channel and Prime Video, and told a complete story.

A sequel should have little ties to the original, but we should hear about the existing characters.

People like Bjorn, Ragnar, and Lagertha were legends, and the people of Kattegat should remember them.

The move to Netflix means we will be getting all episodes of the season at once, as opposed to waiting week-to-week like in the past.

Check out the trailer below.

If you want to get caught up on all the goodness from the original series, you can watch Vikings online right here via TV Fanatic.

The series premieres February 25 on Netflix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.