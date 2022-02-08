Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 5

How did Owen's first date go?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 5, he romanced the Chief of Staff to the governor of Texas after a chance encounter.

A Tarlos Surprise - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 4

Meanwhile, the members of the 126 arrived at a house fire to find a young girl missing.

Elsewhere, Judd met a teenager who had a profound impact on him.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 5 Online

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 5 Quotes

Sir, it's come to my attention that, uh, you're a lot taller than I expected. There's no easy way to say this, but I think you're my father.

Wyatt [to Judd]

I don't keep secrets from my wife.

Judd

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 5

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 5 Photos

Pulling an All-Nighter -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 5
Solving a Kidnapping - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 5
Dating Disaster - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 5
One Night Strand - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 5
Owen's Date -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 5
Seeking Tommy's Advice -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 5
