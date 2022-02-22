Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 1 Episode 1

How did Simone navigate life at college?

On All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 1, Simone left Crenshaw behind, and opened up to a new group of people.

Damon pitching - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 1

Living life on her own terms, Simone was ready to make some big changes.

Meanwhile, Amara faced the consequences of her actions in a mature way.

Who tried to cause problems for her?

Folks, you are looking at the new face of HBCU baseball. One day, his portrait will hang in these great halls, too.

Keena

Jordan: I can’t believe your parents aren’t coming to see you off.
Simone: I can.

JR's speech - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 1
Damon pitching - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 1
The Movers - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 1
Thea vs. Simone - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 1
Clashing Opinions - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 1
Coach Turner - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 1
