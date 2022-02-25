Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 13

at .

Did Carisi and Rollins take their relationship public?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 13, the duo debated the pros and cons of it all.

A Missing Birth Mother - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 13

Who realized they were dating?

Meanwhile, a woman asked Benson for help with her birth parents.

What did Benson learn about them?

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 13 Quotes

Carisi: That's not enough to get an indictment.
Benson: So you want a woman to remember details of a rape 18 years ago?
Carisi: Can't make an omelet without breaking a few eggs.

Girl: I want to report a rape.
Benson: Okay.
Girl: Not mine. It's my mother's. I was conceived when she was raped by my biological father.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 13

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 13 Photos

Leading the Search - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 13
The Search for Birth Parents - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 13
Going Public - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 13
A Personal Case - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 13
A Missing Birth Mother - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 13
Searching For Answers - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 13
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Season 23
  3. Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 13
  4. Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 13