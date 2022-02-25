Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 10

Did Lizzie have fun as a vampire?

Legacies Season 4 Episode 10 found Caroline and Alaric's daughter in a harrowing situation.

Hope and Lizzie face off - Legacies Season 4 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Hope's pursuit of Aurora continued, leading to a stunning realization.

Elsewhere, the rest of the students worked at the school to keep everyone safe.

Did anyone return from Limbo?

Legacies Season 4 Episode 10 Quotes

Ted: Dr. Dolittle's desperate, and his poor judgment is going to be the death of us all.
Alaric: We're already dead, Ted!

You're a new face, and judging by that unseasonable cap, plenty bold?

Professor Vardemus

Legacies Season 4 Episode 10 Photos

revealing a secret on legacies (tall) Season 4 Episode 10
Hope and Lizzie face off - Legacies Season 4 Episode 10
Landon talks in limbo - Legacies Season 4 Episode 10
Jed finds wounded Ben - Legacies Season 4 Episode 10
Cleo story of my life - Legacies Season 4 Episode 10
Vardemus closeup story of my life - Legacies Season 4 Episode 10
