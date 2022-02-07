Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 2 Episode 10

at .

Did Monet realize the truth before it was too late?

On Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 10, the drama intensified when Tariq stepped in to help her realize the true extent of what was going on.

Calling Things Out - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 10

With her eyes on the prize, Monet tried to win an intense battle.

Elsewhere, a new power player arrived in town, changing everything.

Watch Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 10 Online

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 10 Quotes

Zeke, what looks like lies and betrayal, I’m telling you it’s nothing but unconditional love. Now maybe you’ll understand that when you have kids of your own, but Monet would do anything for you. You can trust me on that.

Mecca

Monet: So, you thought this all the way through didn’t you?
Mecca: A goal without a plan is just a wish, right? Yeah, I’ve been planning this ever since I lost you.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 10

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 10 Photos

What Comes Next - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 10
Calling Things Out - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 10
Lorenzo Reacts - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 10
Jenny Takes Aim - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 10
Visiting The Bar - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 10
Tate's In Charge - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 10
