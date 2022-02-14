Watch Power Book IV: Force Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Tommy's plan work?

On Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 2, tensions mounted when he had 24 hours to complete a daring plan.

Making Friends? - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 2

As he made his way across Chicago, a familiar face stepped in to offer assistance.

Meanwhile, the father-daughter relationship continued to implode at the firm.

Was there a resolution for everyone?

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Gloria: Vic, what are you doing here?
Vic: I needed to see you.
Gloria: We can't keep doing this. I can't keep doing this.
Vic: Is there someone else?
Gloria: No.
Vic: When my father's gone, I'll be free, Glo.
Gloria: You're never gonna be free, Vic. And the fucked up part is, your loyalty is the reason I love you.

Listen to me, take this money. The way I see it, we both alone.

Tommy [to JP]

Getting Some Meats - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 2
Walking The Streets - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 2
Making Friends? - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 2
Peeking Inside - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 2
Diamond Reacts - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 2
Taking What's His - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 2
