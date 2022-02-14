Watch Power Book IV: Force Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Tommy's plan work?

On Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 2, tensions mounted when he had 24 hours to complete a daring plan.

As he made his way across Chicago, a familiar face stepped in to offer assistance.

Meanwhile, the father-daughter relationship continued to implode at the firm.

Was there a resolution for everyone?

Use the video above to watch Power Book IV: Force online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.