Watch Power Book IV: Force Online: Season 1 Episode 3

at .

Who returned to change Tommy's life?

On Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 3, Tommy was blindsided by the arrival of a face from the past.

Batter Up - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Liliana wanted to make some changes to her previous deal, and it put her on the outs with someone she thought she had on her side.

As family drama threatened everyone in Chicago, it was down to Tommy to even the odds.

Did he get his wish?

Watch Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Power Book IV: Force online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Liliana: Is Ghost gonna be coming down to Chicago to get down on this?
Tommy: Nah.
Liliana: You two finally decided to break up?
Tommy: Ghost dead.
Liliana: You do it?
Tommy: Nah. But I couldn't stop it neither.
Liliana: Sorry for your loss.
Tommy: Yeah. Me too.

Liliana: I don't fuck white boys.
Tommy: Nah?
Liliana: You asses are too much trouble.
Tommy: That's true.

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 3

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 3 Photos

Claudia Works - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 3
Batter Up - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 3
Old Flames - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 3
Meeting Up With Tommy - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 3
Heading Out - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 3
First Time Meeting - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 3
  1. Power Book IV: Force
  2. Power Book IV: Force Season 1
  3. Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 3
  4. Watch Power Book IV: Force Online: Season 1 Episode 3