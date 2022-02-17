Watch Resident Alien Online: Season 2 Episode 4

Did Harry build another bomb?

Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 4 found the antihero in Asta's crosshairs when she got wind of his wicked plan.

Eww - Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 4

As a new drama in town kicked off, he revealed a shocking secret that could change everything.

Elsewhere, Sahar returns and leads with threats that hurt Harry and those in his inner circle.

[internal] Humans live to consume, and their appetites are endless. They drop garbage on the ground wherever they go. Earth is like a house they've lit on fire but continue to live in. They use earth's resources to make ugly things like teal crocks and truck nuts.

Harry

You are a monster! You will bring me my alien ball, you sick, broken child.

Harry

You Are Welcome - Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 4
Stick a Thumb in It - Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 4
Caring is Sharing - Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 4
Alien Balls - Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 4
Figuring It Out - Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 4
