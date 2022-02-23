Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 2 Episode 5

at .

Did Clark manage to help John?

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 5 picked up in the aftermath of the battle with Zod.

Bad Kyle - Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 4

John struggled to bounce back, and Natalie wanted revenge.

Meanwhile, Lana and Kyle prepared for Sarah's big day, but there was a last-minute hitch that threatened to derail everything.

Elsewhere, Jonathan learned that Samuel was training Jordan for a big fight.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 5 Quotes

You're my opposite.

Superman

Ally Allston will destroy everything. Your friends, your family, you’ll lose it all… unless you kill her first.

Bizarro

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 5

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 5 Photos

Sarah's Happy Day - Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 5
Jonathan in Danger - Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 5
Chrissy Vs. Lois - Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 5
Lois Works - Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 5
Clark and Lois at the Gazette - Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 5
