Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 2 Episode 5

Did Clark manage to help John?

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 5 picked up in the aftermath of the battle with Zod.

John struggled to bounce back, and Natalie wanted revenge.

Meanwhile, Lana and Kyle prepared for Sarah's big day, but there was a last-minute hitch that threatened to derail everything.

Elsewhere, Jonathan learned that Samuel was training Jordan for a big fight.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.