Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Fiona and Thony find some peace?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 6, the pair struggled to bounce back following their brush with ICE.

Meanwhile, Arman used Thony's relationship with Garrett to feed information to the FBI.

Elsewhere, Thony had to decide whether she could work with Mother Donna, who could be the next person in line to be the donor.

Use the video above to watch The Cleaning Lady online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.