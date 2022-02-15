Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Fiona and Thony find some peace?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 6, the pair struggled to bounce back following their brush with ICE.

Mother Donna - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Arman used Thony's relationship with Garrett to feed information to the FBI.

Elsewhere, Thony had to decide whether she could work with Mother Donna, who could be the next person in line to be the donor.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

Thony: I wanted to protect you and the kids. I wanted to keep you out of it.
Fiona: How do you think not telling me protected us? We were nearly deported and Gabby did get deported because of you! She’s separated from her kids who have no idea when or if they’re ever going to see their mother again.

Arman: You all done here?
Garrett: For now.
Arman: Get the hell out of my club.

