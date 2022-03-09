9-1-1 Cast Previews High-Octane Final Episodes of Season 5

The long wait for the back half of 9-1-1 Season 5 is almost over.

The hit drama series returns Monday, March 21, and FOX celebrated by sharing a new preview that features the cast talking about upcoming storylines.

If you watch 9-1-1 online, you know that Maddie left, revealing that she didn't think it was a good idea to be around her daughter.

Chimney tried to locate Maddie, and the clip confirms Jennifer Hewitt will be back on the new episodes.

“Maddie’s return to the show will not disappoint. You will get the answers that you want. The audience will know why she left, why she stayed away, where she’s been, what she’s been up to,” Hewitt declares.

“As far as Maddie and Chimney’s concerned, whether they’re going to be together, I don’t know.”

It is a vague answer, but the show likes to keep viewers in suspense until the developments play out.

The good news is that Oliver Stark says the series returns "with adrenaline."

There's even a homage to Speed on the spring premiere, which we're sure will sit well with a lot of fans.

This show continues to be creative as hell with the medical emergencies.

“We have these episodes where the characters are learning so much about themselves through the emergencies,” Stark promises.

"It’s going to be that wonderful mix of these emotional, high-adrenaline rescues along with that warm side of falling in love with our characters," Angela Bassett adds.

The video also shows some of the upcoming scenes, and we're sure this is going to be another stellar run of episodes.

Also exciting is that it will be paired with spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star again.

That means we'll have double the fun.

Check out the full video below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

This just in: the first look of the second half of #911onFOX Season 5... and ALL of our faves are in one video. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/oEGcRcJz0h — 9-1-1 on FOX (@911onFOX) March 15, 2022

