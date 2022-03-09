9-1-1 Crossover Alert: Athena Crosses Over to Lone Star in New Trailer

The 9-1-1 franchise is reunited, and they promise a double dose of high-octane thrills!

Monday nights are in top form, with 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 11's epic return, and an all-new 9-1-1: Lone Star that will have TV Fanatics talking.

Monday, March 21, we can expect this back-to-back lineup that will carry through the spring.

The original, 9-1-1 will air reclaim its time slot at 8/7c, and 9-1-1: Lone Star will push back to 9/8c.

It's back-to-back emergency calls, action, and delicious character drama.

But that's not all!

In celebration of the original's big return, we'll have a little crossover action between one star of the series and our beloved characters at the 126.

Angela Bassett, our leading 9-1-1 lady and an executive producer for both series, will also reprise her role of Athena Grant on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 11.

It's not a full-blown crossover akin to 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 3, which saw members of the 118 traveling to Austin to help fight a wildfire.

But it's still a little of taste of something to assuage fans of both series.

Everyone loves a good cameo, right?

The cameo comes about in an organic away, and it'll involved one of the highly-anticipated story arcs for two fan-favorite Lone Star characters.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting for Carlos and Grace to cross paths and share some significant screentime together, and their wish will come true when they join forces while working on a case.

After someone is killed becausee of a SWAT-ing prank gone terribly wrong, both Carlos and Grace are super invested in what happened and how they were used as weapons against someone.

They put their heads together, investigating the incident to track down who was behind the SWAT-ing, and they'll trace a lead to Los Angeles where the practice frequently happens.

And, of course, that will put them in contact with 9-1-1's resident badass, Athena Grant.

Elsewhere on the hour, the 126 will race to the governor's office to respond to a call when Owen's girlfriend, Catherine (Amy Acker) gets a mysterious package that may be a bio-hazard.

But first, 9-1-1 will kick things off with an explosive midseason premiere that has Athena, Bobby, and the rest of the 118 minus a few getting their "Speed" on with a call that mirrors the Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves-led film..

They're desperate to save a family who is driving in a pickup truck rigged with a pipe bomb that will detonate if they go any slower than 55mph.

Eddie will struggle with trying to adapt to his new position working at a call center. The Chimney and Maddie saga will continue, which leads to Hen having a hard time adjusting to her new work partner in Howie's absence.

And Buck will make an impulsive and maybe even controversial relationship decision.

Check out the teaser below!

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.