Abbott Elementary Scores Season 2 Renewal at ABC

Abbott Elementary will not be closing down in the near future.

ABC has picked up the Quinta Brunson-led series for a second season, the network announced Monday.

The series launched in December as a sneak preview, before receiving its official premiere in January, it has averaged 3.9 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in Live + 7.

In the demo, the series ties The Conners as the network's top-rated comedy in the demo.

Abbott Elementary follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers—and a tone-deaf principal— who are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

Though these incredible public servants are outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do and fight the odds stacked up against them—like the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children—to give the students the best school life they can offer.

Brunson created the series, and stars alongside Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

ABC also shared a letter from James' character, Principal Coleman.

"Faculty and Students (aka My Fans)," the letter begins.

"The camera crew I hired to showcase all that I've made happen at our beautiful school thinks I'm a star."

"I mean, are we surprised? No, we are not."

"With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they'll be returning for the 2022-2023 school year," the letter continues.

"That's right -- Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a screen near you."

"Despite my being a natural in front of the camera, these things don't come for free, and my staff is having trouble seeing all of my unleashed potential."

"Something about needing supplies? Anywho, I could use your help getting them (Janine) off my back," it adds.

ABC has already renewed Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, while black-ish is ending, and Promised Land has been canceled.

