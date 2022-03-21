All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Truth Hurts

What happens in the blackout stays in the blackout.

Many Bringston University students and faculty hoped that was true as many tantalizing truths were revealed in All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 5.

Some truths pushed forward relationships, while other secrets destroyed several relationships.

Let's begin with Thea and Simone. At the beginning of the series, Thea seemed like a typical mean, competitive girl, but she's a layered character.

She seemed very sheltered. She knew nothing about dating, and her grandma set her up on a blind date.

Thea: I don't date. I don't know where to start.

Simone: How about a nicely worded text?

It was sad that Simone was Thea's only friend. She never talked to anyone else about dating. Thea struggled to even find any interests besides tennis.

Because of her family, all Thea has done was travel the world and play in tennis tournaments. She was not versed in how to communicate with others, especially boys.

Thea: Back in high school, I never cared about any of this. Now it feels like I'm in this contest I never entered.

Damon: Well, there's a cost to being the best.

It's almost scary that Thea doesn't understand the modern dating rules, such as who pays and not putting out on the first date. I'd hate for her to get taken advantage of.

Damon, Keisha, and Cam tried to offer Thea dating tips, but Thea felt like a dumb outsider among Simone's friends.

Since Simone had been wrestling with a deep secret, she chose that moment to divulge that she had a baby that she gave away for adoption, but she still saw baby Shay.

She wanted Thea to see that she also knew what it felt like to be ostracized and judged for being different.

Thea and Simone are starting to build an interesting friendship. They have a grudging respect for each other and can help each other grow.

We hope we can see more of Thea and her blind date with Kevin too. He didn't mind her outspokenness. Someone that can handle Thea's sass and bossiness is perfect for her.

Let's move on to Coach Marcus and Amara. When he initially tried to talk to her, she refused unless he told her the real reason they broke up years ago.

Then the power went out, and weird things happen when the power goes out on a feuding couple.

Marcus: Where are you going?

Amara: wherever you're not.

Marcus: Woman, after all these years, you still drive me crazy.

One minute they were feuding, and the next, Marcus was taking care of her since he didn't want her blood sugar to get too low.

Tina Hicks sure likes to play God, doesn't she? She told Marcus to stay away from Amara because he wasn't good enough for her.

Initially, Marcus thought he was, but after he got injured and took some painkillers, he was ashamed, so he broke up with Amara.

Amara looked relieved to know it wasn't about her, but I suspect the sisters will soon have words over several issues.

After that, Marcus and Amara made out in the dark like teenagers. However, when the lights came back on, she didn't want to wreck their friendship, while he wanted an actual date.

The most damaging truths concerned Damon's paternity and JR's family drama.

After learning about his parents' divorce, JR had become self-destructive. He only cared about drinking himself into oblivion. Baseball doesn't mean anything anymore because it's what he shared with his dad.

When Simon tried to convince JR they needed to talk to Damon about their theories, he got bitter that everything was about Damon.

Keeping that secret bit them in the butt, though. Simone was the one person Damon trusted, so that betrayal cut deep.

He even thought she might relate more after learning that she gave up a kid for adoption. When he asked if she had any other secrets, he didn't expect the possibility that he and JR might be brothers.

To him, it was a crazy theory, and he was rightfully angry that JR and Simone were discussing his private life.

After seeing how his dad praised Damon, JR decided he no longer wanted a brother. Will JR learn any truths when he finally decides to speak to his dad?

With Damon not speaking to either of his best friends, how will he cope with his adoption record findings? Where was he really adopted?

Keisha and Cam managed to escape most of the drama, as they usually do. They seemed to be in their own bubble of pursuing their dreams.

Keisha was a gorgeous and talented dancer, and it was sweet that Cam arranged an opportunity for her to audition for a Normani music video. He understands what makes her tick.

Soon, Keisha needs to talk to her dad and tell him, while she may be good at medicine, choreographing and dancing is her passion. She lights up every time she's on the dance floor.

Managing parental expectations and your dreams is tough, but I hope we see more of Keisha's arc.

Over to you, All American: Homecoming Fanatics. Do you think Damon's relationships with Simone and JR can be repaired? Where was Damon adopted?

Do you want Marcus and Amara to give it another try? Chime in below in the comments.

