And Just Like That Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

And Just Like That... there will be more stories set in the Sex and the City universe.

HBO Max on Tuesday officially picked up And Just Like That Season 2.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

“The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And just like that… our Sex life is back.”

Added Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, “We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much."

"We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for Season 2!”

A renewal was a no-brainer, but it was expected there would be a long wait for a pickup.

The series, which launched in December, wrapped its run in February, but reports emerged that talks for a second season stalled shortly after sexual assault allegations were leveled against Chris Noth.

The actor's character Mr. Big was killed off during the series premiere, and was subsequently edited out of the series finale.

"There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days all those conversations have stopped. Everyone is raw," a source close to the show told US Weekly.

The series made a splashy debut on HBO Max, with it being hailed as one of its biggest original series on the service.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis, and Cynthia Nixon returned to the roles they originated on the original HBO series.

Kim Cattrall did not return as Samantha, and Parker has since said she would not be OK with her former co-star returning.

