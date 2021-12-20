Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis React to Chris Noth Allegations

Chris Noth's Sex and the City co-stars are opening up about the sexual assault allegations leveled against the actor.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," reads a statement released on social media, signed by Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis.

"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences."

"We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it," the statement concludes.

Noth was accused of sexual assault by two women last week in a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," the Mr. Big actor said in a statement to THR in response to the allegations.

"These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross."

"The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out."

"I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," the statement concluded.

On Friday, a third unnamed woman came forward to The Daily Beast with allegations the actor.

The female, who used the pseudonym Ava, told the outlet she was 18 years old in 2010, and alleged that Noth tried to have sex with her in the office of the restaurant she worked.

"He wasn't hearing 'no,'" she said.

"But he heard me when I said 'not here' and convinced him that I would meet him somewhere else."

Ava alleged that Noth stopped and texted her for her address, but she never responded. "

The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction," Noth's rep said in a statement to NBC News of the latest allegations.

"Chris has no knowledge of who this individual is and, as stated yesterday, has and would never cross that line."

Noth was written out of the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... when it launched earlier this month, but there were rumors he would return in flashbacks.

The death of Mr. Big caught a lot of attention due to the character suffering a heart attack after his 1000th Peloton ride.

Peloton subsequently released an ad that featured Noth and Jess King's Allegra from the series premiere, to educate viewers on working out on the Peloton.

The company pulled the viral ad in the wake of the allegations.

Noth was dropped from The Equalizer on Monday, with a statement from Sony TV saying the star would appear in one more episode, but would no longer be shooting for the show.

