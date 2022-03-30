Elite Season 5 Trailer: Who Will Go Down for Murder?

Elite is heating up as it heads into its fifth season.

Netflix on Wednesday dropped an exciting first trailer for the new season, premiering Friday, April 8.

It teases a lot of drama in the aftermath of Armando's death, and a body even pops to the surface of the lake at one point.

With Guzman gone and some of his classmates helping hide the body, who will go down?

The trailer certainly wants us to think that Samuel will go down, but we also know that Rebeca is suffering from tremendous guilt.

Could she be the one that cracks and tells the truth?

Then again, everyone involved will probably be in for a long stint behind bars.

Samuel is clearly getting more immersed in Ari's world than before, and it's clear her father wants to reel him in.

Then there's Omar, who is still trying to come to terms with his parting of ways with Ander.

Will he be able to continue to be involved in the life of his ex?

If the barrage of texts from Ander is anything to think about, then we're inclined to believe this relationship is over, possibly for good.

New cast members for Elite Season 5 include Adam Nourou (as Bilal), Valentina Zenere (Isadora), and Andre Lamoglia (Ivan).

Elite Season 4 suffered due to the hastily introduction of new characters, so all eyes will be on Elite Season 5 to see if it can turn things around.

Elite Season 6 is already ordered, so Netflix is clearly happy about the performance.

Check out the full trailer for Elite Season 5 below, and hit the comments with whether you'll be watching.

Do you think it's time to end the show?

Do you still enjoy all the drama?

What are your thoughts on the show switching up the cast?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.