Grey's Anatomy: Skylar Astin Lands Recurring Role

Grey's Anatomy is adding a Pitch Perfect and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist alum.

Variety has confirmed that Skylar Astin has joined the veteran medical drama in the recurring role of Todd Eames.

Eams is a charming and handsome environmental sciences expert with a gentle soul.

He turns up at Grey Sloan Memorial to visit his pregnant sister, who is a patient being treated by Jo.

The series is no stranger to casting big names for a handful of episodes, and Astin will likely have a lot of fans excited for his arrival.

His first episode is set for Thursday, March 24.

News of the new addition comes as the series prepares to say goodbye to a series regular.

Deadline confirmed last month that Richard Flood will bow out of the series as Cormac Hayes during the March 3 installment.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Cormac's exit was already set up during the midseason premiere.

There always seems to be big changes on Grey's Anatomy, and maybe that's what keeps fans engrossed every single season.

ABC confirmed earlier this year that the show will return for Season 19, with original stars Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson confirmed to return.

Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation,” said Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment at Walt Disney Television.

“We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.