Legacies Exclusive Sneak Peek: Can Alaric Keep His Promise?

Welcome back to the land of the living, Alaric. It has been far too long.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 13 promises to be an eventful one, now that our favorite headmaster has returned. Will we see him fall into old patterns or take a new approach to this crisis?

TV Fanatic was lucky enough to receive an exclusive clip in which MG pledges to hold Alaric accountable when he picks him up from the hospital.

Alaric doesn't have a great track record in decision-making, tending to go at it alone, leaving his students in the dark (and endangered).

With dozens of supernatural teens at his disposal, maybe it's time for him to let them help -- they're young but strong and older than their years.

That is what Landon asked him to do, after all, to work with others, be better, and prove the Necromancer wrong.

The age-old question is: can people really change? In this case, can Alaric?

Based on this clip, MG is just as unsure as the rest of us, forcing nervous smiles and vowing to be Alaric's accountability buddy; regardless of the outcome, he'll get an A for his valiant effort in my book.

MG can try all he wants to pull Alaric to the side of the daring, passionate team players, but ultimately, Alaric's fate rests in his own hands -- and new cane.

Based on Alaric's hearty scowl upon hearing MG bring up his promise to Landon, we can assume reforming Alaric's behavior will not be easy.

A father's undying love is a blessing and a curse, Alaric making it clear that he will try to change, contingent on how changing will impact his ability to help his beloved daughters.

It sounds a whole lot like Alaric will continue carrying the weight of the Salvatore School on his shoulders rather than sharing the burden with the Super Squad.

Will MG and the others successfully help Alaric keep his promise to Landon?

Or will Alaric's overwhelming love for his daughters push him to make the same mistakes as before?

Let us know what you think in the comments, and be sure to check out this exclusive clip below. If you need to catch up on all things Legacies, then you can watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic!

Legacies airs Thursdays 9/8c on The CW.

Ashley Myers is a staff writer for TV Fanatic, who you can follow on Twitter.