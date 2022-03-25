Power Book IV: Force Exclusive Clip: More Flynn Family Drama!

Things are about to get real.

With only three hours left this season, Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 8 sets us up for one epic conclusion, as battle lines are drawn and the war in Chicago heats up.

Walter knows something is going on, but he can't quite figure out what it is. In this exclusive clip, he wants to know what Claudia's doing behind his back, and he's not asking nicely.

Walter Flynn lives his life by a code, and it's his life's purpose to uphold that code and make sure his children follow in his footsteps. But both Vic and Claudia have shown throughout Power Book IV: Force Season 1 that they have their own ideas about how they want to live their lives.

Unfortunately for them, Walter won't stop until he controls whatever he can get his hands on, refusing to let up.

He knows that Claudia is up to something, and since she's going through the trouble of hiding it, he wants to make sure he stops it before it can ruin his carefully laid plans.

Will Walter ever realize that the further he pushes his kids away, the less likely they'll do what he wants?

The Flynn family drama will never end because none of them will ever be on the same page. Unless Walter somehow drops his hatred for Gloria and his aversion to women being in charge, this family will likely stay in a perpetual state of unrest.

Elsewhere this hour, Tommy continues to roll out dahlia and quickly realizes that the demand is higher than the supply.

Tommy always knew that dahlia would take off, but that increase in demand means they'll probably have to bring someone else along for the ride. Who does Tommy trust in Chicago with that kind of responsibility?

Earning Tommy's trust is hard, and it won't be easy for him to let his guard down and bring someone into the group, even if the success of dahlia depends on it.

We're also going to learn more about Tommy's family during this installment, and it'll be interesting to see what other secrets could possibly be out there.

JP and Tommy are making incredible progress on deepening and strengthening their bond, but they're still just getting to know one another. Could new family details derail their progress? Or bring them closer together?

Hopefully, we'll find out as the season continues.

As you ponder those questions, check out the exclusive clip below and let us know what you're thinking in the comments!

You can watch Power Book IV: Force on Starz, Sundays at 8/7c. And you can follow our weekly reviews at TV Fanatic.

