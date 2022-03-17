Single Drunk Female’s Sasha Compére Teases the Season 1 Finale and Brit & Sam’s Friendship

Sasha Compére portrayed Sam (Sofia-Black-D’Elia’s) as intelligent, loyal, and always put together ex-BFF Brit on Freeform’s Single Drunk Female. After an unshakeable rift, we’ve watched the two slowly open up to each other throughout the series.

Sasha shined in Brit’s storyline, where she struggled juggling a career, planning a wedding, and meeting expectations.

TV Fanatic chatted with Sasha about Brit’s perfectionism, her relationships with Sam and Felecia, and what will happen in the finale.

Hi Sasha. What has been your favorite part about the series?

Working with the actors. I worked with so many fantastic cast. This cast is my first family if that makes sense. When I first met Lily Mae Harrington, Sofia, Simone, Ally and Garrick, and Jojo and Rebecca, they’ve all been so fantastic.

We’ve all become such great friends. We celebrated Rebecca’s birthday a few weeks into getting to Atlanta when the show got picked up.

My favorite part has just been working with such amazing, new people and finding new friends and artists for the same scope on our creativity and fun.

Yes, it does seem like you all get along very well.

I also love dealing with this show in particular. I think it started there when I read it first.

This series gets into some real stuff. Each of us had sort of a similar story. Each of us had a friend who went through that or knew someone with alcoholism or some grief. We all had such a unique attachment to it.

It was great to show this in such a new light, not just have it be dark or the side story. But to have the main story deal with alcoholism and end up a comedy was unique, and I loved it. I loved my part.

So Britt seems to be a perfectionist, especially with her career and wedding planning. What do you think makes Britt be like that?

I’m a first-generation American. My parents are both from Haiti, and the same is for Britt. She’s also a first-generation Haitian-American. And that was a lovely coincidence on our unique, generous creator Simone’s because her friend is also a Haitian American first generation.

When you have a lot of pressure in your life from those who have gone before you and have been through so much strife, it can lead to that perfectionism or trying to reach these goals and be perfect.

I think what’s fueling her is this duty to live up to the standards that she may have created for herself when they have been put on to her by her parents; it’s inbred almost.

What made Brit decide to try shrooms to relax and gain clarity? Was Joel buying the land the last straw?

Definitely the last straw. I think everything, including having her friend Sam back in town, which was unexpected, throws her choices back in her face.

Brit is marrying Joel, but she never thought Sam would be there, but she is. And Joel is doing things against her idealistic view of what life should be. She needs to break free.

I think she reached out to Felicia because she’d seen Felicia throughout high school and probably college and saw how she enjoys life. It looked so fun, and everything seemed okay for her. She’s the one that’s got the mortgage, and she has a business and her son.

I think Brit just needed to figure out if breaking free for a bit would open her up to see opportunities outside of her responsibilities.

What was it like filming those fun scenes with Lily Mae Harrington?

It was the most fun I’ve ever had. We were in Atlanta, and it was hot, and I remember telling our director Travon Free that I should take my shoes off. Our safety person said I couldn’t since they didn’t know if they had insurance for that. I assured them I’d be fine.

I was a dancer and cheerleader, and gymnast in high school. I loved jumping around and being free and running around being reflective about what it would be like if I were on mushrooms and what my brain would go through.

All the ladies in that scene, including Mo and Lily, were extraordinary and supportive, and we had a great time. It was one of the most fun scenes I ever filmed- top three for sure.

It was certainly entertaining. Brit’s relationship with Sam is one of the most complex of the series.

It’s special. I can only imagine what it would be like to have a friend for most of your life and then support that friend through the most challenging time- losing her father and going through alcoholism.

I can’t say that I, as Sasha, would do what Britt has done, but I do think it comes from an angle of protecting Brit.

Brit’s protecting herself from any life choices that she’s given up because of Sam or the strength in her life. I love seeing it because it is so real. Friends do go through ups and downs, especially throughout the time they’ve been friends, but you’d probably since they were five.

I think that seeing that complexity is unique on TV because usually, you see friends supporting each other and being the ones who are protecting their friends. But in this, you sort of flip it, and we see what’s happening when you have a rift between these friends, and they have to work it out together.

Yes, and how do you think Brits relationship has changed with Sam and Felicia from the pilot to the finale?

I think my character, Britt, has constantly been threatened by Felicia, especially in the pilot, because she is the antithesis to Brit. Felicia is more fun, and perhaps Britt thinks of her as the instigator of many of Sam’s partying problems.

Sam and Brit were best friends so close and to have this rift, where Brit went all the way to New York and sat there for hours, waiting to have this vital call talk with Sam. I think she closed up, but throughout the season, honestly, both Brit and Sam open up to each other and test their relationship again, and miss each other.

They honestly miss each other in each other’s lives by the end. Throughout every hurdle in the past, they would have been there for each other. This show shows these two go through life without each other and the hiccups they have without that person to talk to who gets it and who will sit for hours and talk and cry.

With Felicia, I think Brit sees her for the first time as this unique and strong, powerful independent woman and not looking at her as the instigator but as someone who made it through to the other side, despite any of the stuff, she’s gone through.

I would love to see Britt and myself as Sasha would love to see Sam come up like Felicia did since she has such a great handle on life. There’s a bit more respect at the end for Felicia.

That makes sense. What can you tease about the season 1 finale? Will Brit get some clarity about her wedding?

She’ll definitely, get some clarity about her wedding. As we’ve seen before, Brit makes choices based on what the general public would do, but she has her reasons and does things that will keep us entertained, that I can say.

Will any juicy Secrets be revealed to lead to a potential season 2? Oh yeah. I think we have a lot to unpack. We left it a great place. I don’t think I can spill anything.

What are our chances of getting a season 2?

Hopefully high. I’d love it. I would love to work with everyone again, such as Simone, Leslie, Jenny, and all actors. Phil Traill, one of our executive producers, directed the first two episodes.

It’s such a collaborative group effort. Even if the worst happens and we don’t come back, I think we’ll all be in each other’s lives for a long time.

Thank you so much for chatting with us, Sasha.

The Single Drunk Female Season 1 Finale airs tonight at 10:30/9:30c on Freeform.

