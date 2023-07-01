Single Drunk Female, The Watchful Eye Canceled at Freeform and Removed From Hulu

Freeform's scripted roster just took a hit.

The cable network has canceled Single Drunk Female and The Watchful Eye, according to Deadline.

Even worse: all episodes of both series are being removed from Hulu today (Saturday, July 1), meaning that they'll only be available to purchase via iTunes and Amazon.

Single Drunk Female Season 1 was a massive hit for Freeform and Hulu, where it garnered strong viewership on streaming, but the buzz seemingly faded by the time Single Drunk Female Season 2 debuted earlier this year.

The second season launched in April and picked up with Sam a year and a half into her sobriety journey and finally feeling "like she has a life worth celebrating," the logline states.

"However, Sam quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her."

"Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can't, and maybe even enjoy the ride."

Sofia Black-D'Elia headlined the series, starring alongside Sasha Compere, Lily Mae Harrington, Garrick Bernard, and Ian Gomez.

Meanwhile, The Watchful Eye launched in January on the cable network.

The series followed Elena Santos, played by Mariel Molino, a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan.

She quickly learned that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives.

What they don't know, however, is that Elena has some shocking secrets of her own.

Warren Christie, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Aliyah Royale, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri, and Kelly Bishop also starred.

The Watchful Eye ended with several cliffhangers, so there's a good chance these will never be resolved.

It's unfortunate these shows are being banished from Hulu, but it follows the trend Hulu has started in recent months as Disney tries to scale back its spending.

Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep were both removed from Hulu after their cancellations.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.