Snowpiercer: Clark Gregg Joins Season 4 Cast!

As Snowpiercer Season 3 concludes, all eyes are on Snowpiercer Season 4!

Production kicked off Monday in Vancouver, Canada on the fourth season of TNT's top cable drama series.

The cable network has confirmed new cast members Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Avengers, Thor) and Tony(R) Award winner Michael Aronov (The Drop, The Americans, Operation Finale).

There will also be some changes behind the scenes, with new showrunner and executive producer, Emmy(R) nominee (Lost, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Helstrom).

"We have been blessed with an abundance of riches in building the world of Snowpiercer - from the incredible cast and crew, to the loyal fanbase and the building blocks afforded from the film and graphic novel," said executive producers Graeme Manson and Aubrey Nealon.

"Tonight's finale is the culmination of several storylines, with unexpected twists and turns around every corner, and leading to an exciting fourth season with Paul's vision and creative storytelling continuing the incredible show momentum."

"I'm so grateful to everyone at TNT and Tomorrow Studios for letting me join the riveting world of Snowpiercer that Graeme and Aubrey have so beautifully crafted and built," added Zbyszewski.

"We have an exciting fourth season planned, and I can't wait to be on set with such an incredible cast and crew as we continue to explore new worlds, create new mysteries, and develop character relationships."

"The success of 'Snowpiercer' has always been due to the dedicated, innovative storytellers at the helm, and the incredible talent in front of and behind the camera," said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O'Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV.

"We're so excited for what Paul has in store for next season and we are thrilled to welcome our new cast members."

"Graeme and Aubrey masterfully brought the thrilling world and unique characters of 'Snowpiercer' to life, and we couldn't be more grateful for their contributions," said Founder/CEO Marty Adelstein and Partner/President Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios.

"We are excited for fans to see Paul thrillingly propel the complex journey of 'Snowpiercer' even further with Christoph continuing in his role as directing executive producer, especially as Clark and Michael join our incredibly talented cast."

The series will return to TNT in 2023.

