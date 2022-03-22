Teen Wolf Movie Enters Production, and the First Photos Are Here!

A full moon will rise on Beacon Hills again on the Paramount+ movie follow-up of Teen Wolf.

The highly-anticipated project entered production on Monday, which means we have our first dose of behind-the-scenes images!

The photos include series star Tyler Posey, as well as Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, and Shelley Hennig.

If you're looking for a nice dose of nostalgia to throw it all the way back, then the images are for you.

The cast of the series includes Posey as Scott, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Hennig as Malia, Crystal Reed as Allison, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, and Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski.

Also returning is JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

Fan-favorite Dylan O'Brien recently confirmed he would not be returning as Stiles Stilinski.

“It was a difficult decision,” the actor said in an interview with Variety.

“A lot went into it," the star added of the decision.

“The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me."

"It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast."

"We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show," he added.

"We were trying to figure it out.”

“Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there,” he continued.

“I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f–ing kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”

Arden Cho will also not be back, while the jury is out on whether Ian Bohen and Tyler Hoechlin will return.

"A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged," reads the logline for the project.

"The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night."

"But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced."

