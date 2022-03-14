The Baby-Sitters Club: CANCELED After Two Seasons at Netflix!

Netflix has canceled another series without a conclusive ending.

Deadline reports that the streaming service has canceled The Baby-Sitters Club after two seasons.

Rachel Shukert responded to the news with a statement.

"I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be," Shukert said, according to Deadline.

"It was a dream come true."

"Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most," the statement continues.

"Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi, and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come."

The series launched back in 2020 and racked up strong viewership for the streamer, triggering a renewal for Season 2.

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 bowed in October 2021, and fans have been left waiting on an update on its future.

Outer Banks went months without a decision on its future, and to be frank, many thought The Baby-Sitter's Club would eke out another renewal.

Based on the best-selling book series by Ann M. Martin, The Baby-Sitters Club is a contemporary dramedy that follows the friendship and adventures of seven friends as they start their own babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

As demand for their club continues to grow, founders Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer have now welcomed Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey to their ranks.

"With the new school year comes booming business, new relationships, personal journeys, and important lessons, but through it all the club is there for each other every step of the way," the logline for the final season read.

The cast included Sophie Grace (Kristy Thomas), Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier), Momona Tamada (Claudia Kishi), Shay Rudolph (Stacey McGill), and Kyndra Sanchez (Dawn Schafer).

Also starring is Vivian Watson (Mallory Pike), Anais Lee (Jessi Ramsey), Alicia Silverstone (Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer), Mark Feuerstein (Watson Brewer), and Marc Evan Jackson (Richard Spier).

