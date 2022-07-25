The 10 Best Reboots We've Ever Seen

We live in a day and age where reboots reign supreme.

But while many have unfortunately missed the mark over the years, quite a few have proven to be just as fun as their predecessors.

A few great ones have even outdone their namesakes in quality and longevity.

From the recently saved Magnum P.I. to the recently departed Babysitter's Club and Fox's Fantasy Island, we've compiled a list of the best reboots out there.

Of course, there are more than ten, so please let us know in the comments which reboots are your favorite!

S.W.A.T.

S.W.A.T. is a winner.

It's not easy to match the same tone as the original, but S.W.A.T. has done a fantastic job. The casting is excellent, and while it has less humor than the original, overall, it's a terrific balance of the past and present.

We can't get enough of the series, and we're hoping there will be many more seasons to come.

The Flash

You can't mention reboots without mentioning The Flash.

The CW version of the show sure hit it out of the park, even incorporating the 1990s lead into the story as John Wesley Shipp played several characters, including the current Flash's father and a Flash of another earth. That kind of audience understanding is often missing, but The Flash knew what it was doing.

And as it enters Season 9, it shows no signs of slowing down.

Battlestar Galactica

Battlestar Galactica was in a class by itself when it comes to reboots.

Science fiction greatly benefits from the advancement of time, and the reboot hit audiences like a mack truck. Brilliant writing and a top-notch cast helped cement Battlestar Galactica in the record books.

And, like The Flash, they incorporated one of the leads into the reboot, which was thrilling for fans of the first series.

Joe Millionaire

When it comes to reality show reboots, Joe Millionaire was a surprise.

The original show was a little crueler than today's audience could tolerate, and since the cat had been out of the bag for decades, they added a contestant, and it worked.

Every contestant knew that one of the men was a millionaire and one was not, which opened the show to a much more interesting dynamic than the "gotcha" style of the original.

C.S.I. Vegas

This C.S.I. interaction is more of a sequel than a reboot, but we're including it because it's that good.

Twenty years after the original CSI aired, CBS returned with CSI: Vegas bringing in Grissom, Sara, Brass, and Hodges to entice viewers with the new team.

We're curious to see who will be joining Catherine Willows for Season 2, as the series did an excellent job staying true to its fanbase and attracting new viewers.

Fantasy Island

We are seriously enjoying FOX's rebooted Fantasy Island a lot.

It retains the escapist charm of the original while updating the issues the guests deal with through their dream holiday -- all while surrounded by the gorgeous paradise setting of Puerto Rico and a stunningly attractive team of hosts.

The guests aren't nearly as high profile as the original series, but I think that's a function of the times and the fact that there's so much choice for television/streaming entertainment today. Gone are the days when 90% of viewers tuned in to the same shows during prime time, turning those stars into universal household names.

However, the nostalgia game is strong with this franchise, as proven by the huge ratings of the Melrose Place reunion of Josie Bissett, Laura Leighton, and Daphne Zuniga on Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 6 drew.

Magnum P.I.

There's a reason NBC snatched up this series after its shocking cancellation, and it's because it's a whole lot of fun.

Jay Hernandez is a delight as Thomas Magnum, and the series is just as stunning as the original with its gorgeous Hawaiian backdrop.

We weren't ready to say goodbye just yet, and we're glad we won't have to with at least two more seasons on the horizon.

The Baby-Sitters Club

When we say we were heartbroken about this cancellation, we're not exaggerating.

This was a fantastic show that touched on so many different themes and topics in its short-lived existence. It's the kind of reboot you love to see because it just builds upon its predecessor. It was thought-provoking, insightful, and an incredible dramedy for the younger generation and adults who grew up with the books.

We'll miss this show, but we're glad we got to enjoy it while it was here.

One Day At A Time

There's a reason that fans fought so hard to revive the series from cancelation.

The One Day At A Time reboot was purely brilliant. The modern-day spin covering issues like sexuality, PTSD, and more made this reboot one of the greatest sitcoms of the 21st century. Focusing on a Latinx multi-generational family put a diverse, timely spin on the series that educated and informed as much as it entertained.

Helmed by the supremely talented Justina Machado and starring living icon Rita Moreno, the cast had some of the best chemistry and didn't shy away from exploring challenging issues as delicately and authentically as possible.

You cannot consider the best reboots without mentioning One Day at A Time, which succeeded in the difficult task of differentiating itself from the original and becoming iconic on its own.

Twin Peaks: The Return

We didn't even know we needed more Twin Peaks until it came back to us.

While the series is definitely different from the original, it still managed to keep much of its charm in a way that was satisfying to longtime fans. And isn't that all you can ask for in a reimaging?

A hit with critics and fans alike, Twin Peaks will go down as one of the best reboots of all time.

