The Invisible Pilot: HBO Schedules Docuseries Produced by Adam McKay

HBO is bringing The Invisible Pilot to screens next month.

The premium cabler has confirmed a three-part documentary series by Emmy®-winning filmmakers Phil Lott and Ari Mark will bow Monday, April 4 (9:00-10:00 pm ET/PT).

The Invisible Pilot "is a tale of a charismatic, daredevil husband and father who unexpectedly jumped off a bridge in 1977, despite a seemingly happy home life and a lucrative career as a pilot," according to the press release.

"His small-town Arkansas community searches for his body in vain while family and friends seek answers."

"Years later, a mysterious story emerges involving hypnosis, secret identities and a double life of dangerous missions and law-breaking."

"And that’s just the beginning…," the logline concludes.

From Adam McKay (HBO’s Succession and Q: Into The Storm) comes a labyrinthine story that begins in Hazen, Arkansas and ends up as part of one of the biggest political scandals of our time.

The Invisible Pilot unfolds in three chapters, each one divulging new, shocking surprises.

When Gary Betzner, a father of three, unexpectedly commits suicide the mystery surrounding his death deepens and unfurls a caper-filled tale involving a clandestine world of drug smuggling, gun running, and involvement in a covert war conducted at the highest level of the U.S. government.

With a wealth of colorful archival material and shaped by vibrant storytelling by Gary’s wife, ex-wife, children, friends and associates, public defenders, law officers and journalists, the series is a cautionary tale of unchecked power and covert operations, centered around a small-town man with outsized dreams.

It sounds like an eye-opening documentary series, and the fact that it spans three episodes means it should be well-paced.

What are your thoughts on the key art and first details?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.