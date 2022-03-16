The Pentaverate Trailer: Mike Myers Plays 8 Out of 15 Roles in Netflix Secret Society Comedy

Mike Myers is well known for comedic roles to make viewers laugh.

The star is set to headline The Pentaverate, a new Netflix comedy series with a huge twist:

Myers will play 8 of the 15 roles!

Here are the roles Myers will play:

- Ken Scarborough: An old-school Canadian news journalist who sets out to expose the Pentaverate and win his job back

- Anthony Lansdowne: A New England conspiracy theorist, determined to expose the Pentaverate

- Rex Smith: A far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theorist

- Lord Lordington: The Pentaverate’s oldest and highest-ranking member.

- Bruce Baldwin: Former media mogul

- Mishu Ivanov: Ex-Russian oligarch

- Shep Gordon: Former Rock-N-Roll manager

- Jason Eccleston: A tech genius who invented the Pentaverate’s super computer, MENTOR

Also on board is Ken Jeong as Skip Cho, a casino mogul with extensive knowledge in the chaos theory of weather patterns.

Keegan-Michael Key is Dr. Hobart Clark, a nuclear physicist, recruited into the Pentaverate to resolve the climate change disaster.

Debi Mazar will be playing Patty Davis, the highly trusted Executive Assistant to the Pentaverate — some would say the brains behind the whole operation.

Richard McCabe is Exalted Pikeman Higgins, the head of the Liechtenstein Guard, the Pentaverate’s security force.

Jennifer Saunders will appear as The Maester of Dubrovnik and Saester of Dubrovnik.

Lydia West rounds out the cast as is Reilly Clayton: A young woman working at the Canadian News Station with Ken. She goes on the adventure with him to expose the Pentaverate — all while hiding a secret of her own…

As for what the show will be about, here's the logline:

What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?

As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself.

Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

The Pentaverete launches May 5 on Netflix.

Check out the teaser.

