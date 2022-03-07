The Walking Dead Spinoff Starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Ordered at AMC

The Walking Dead is getting a fifth spinoff.

AMC dropped the news Monday that Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan will topline Isle of the Dead, a New York-set spinoff.

The series is “a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland," according to the network.

“The crumbling city,” AMC adds, “is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”

Longtime TWD writer Eli Jorné will serve as showrunner on the drama via his overall deal with AMC Studios.

TWD Universe content chief Scott M. Gimple will oversee the project, which is set to debut in 2023, and span just six episodes.

What's more, Cohan and Morgan are both set as executive producers.

“This is a very big day for the expanding universe we are building around The Walking Dead,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

“It not only adds another compelling series to this collection, it extends our storytelling around two unforgettable characters fans have grown to love, hate or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey."

"It also lets us explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse.”

Isle of the Dead is the latest spinoff confirmed by AMC.

In addition to the original series, we've had Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead World Beyond, as well as the upcoming series Tales of the Walking Dead and an untiled Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride spinoff.

A trilogy of movies are also in the works with Andrew Lincoln.

“Eli has created a chaotic, beautiful, grimy madhouse of the dead for Negan, Maggie, and fans of the show eager to discover an unseen and insane world of the TWD Universe,” said Gimple.

“Lauren and Jeffrey have always been fantastic collaborators and now, we bring that collaboration to the next level with a series that will take these characters to their limits with the world — and each other."

"All of us are thrilled to take you on an all new, all different TWD epic for the ages.”

Cohan has been a part of the franchise since The Walking Dead Season 2, with the star bowing out during The Walking Dead Season 9 after contract negotiations fell through.

The star returned to the show last year.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter in The Walking Dead Universe,” Cohan said.

“Maggie is very close to my heart and I’m excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan."

"Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan.”

Morgan first appeared during The Walking Dead Season 6, and has been a fan-favorite since.

“I’m delighted that Negan and Maggie’s journey continues,” he said.

“It’s been such a ride walking in Negan’s shoes, I’m beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it’s the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better."

"Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the TWD Universe. Huge thank you to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple and AMC for having us back for more… we simply can’t wait.”

The original series is set to wrap later this year.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.