Truth Be Told: Gabrielle Union to Join Octavia Spencer in Season 3

Truth Be Told Season 3 is taking shape at Apple TV+.

The hit drama series has confirmed that Gabrielle Union will star opposite Octavia Spencer.

She will play Eva, an outspoken high school principal caught up in a "problematic incident."

Union has a string of hit projects under her belt and is probably most well-known for her highly-praised role as the lead of Being Mary Jane.

Other TV credits include L.A.'s Finest, The Lion Guard, Ugly Betty, City of Angeles, The West Wing, Sister, Sister, and The Proud Family.

Truth Be Told tackles a new case every season, with the first season featuring Aaron Paul and Lizzy Caplan, and the second featuring Kate Hudson.

Based on the novel by Kathleen Barbe, the series revolves around podcaster Poppy Scoville (Spencer) as she “risks everything — including her life — to pursue truth and justice,” per the logline.

In doing so, it offers up a “unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.”

Truth Be Told Season 2 was very different from the first season, but keeping Poppy and her family was the connective tissue between seasons.

It's unclear how Poppy and Eva will cross paths or if they'll even know each other.

Poppy has an eye for great stories and knows how to process the details of them to conclude better than everyone else, so it will be fun to see how this plays out.

Nichelle Tramble Spellman created the show, which Apple TV+ picked up for a third season back in December.

“I am excited that the Poppy Scoville journey will continue to unfold on Apple TV+," Spellman said in a press release.

"And, I’m just thrilled to welcome Maisha Closson as our new showrunner and executive producer."

"Can’t wait to show you all what we have in store for you."

Matt Cherniss, head of development at Apple Worldwide Video, also commented on the announcement, saying, “Truth Be Told continues to captivate audiences around the world with its strong performances from Octavia Spencer and the cast, as well as the riveting storytelling from the immensely talented Nichelle Tramble Spellman."

"We, along with the show’s global fans, can’t wait for the story to continue in season three.”

