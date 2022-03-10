Upload's Stars and Creator Preview the Second Season. New Challenges and New Characters Await!

TV Fanatic was invited to the virtual press day for Prime Video's Upload Season 2.

We got time with the creator and the stars to break down all of the excitement coming our way.

Believe me; you are going to want to set aside time on March 11 to let the story unfold as an immersive experience.

When we talked with the creator, Greg Daniels, we wondered what plans he had to make the second season as delightful as the first.

It turns out that he had a lot of irons in the fire.

He had an urge to keep expanding the world, bringing in new characters and new challenges for the existing characters.

He also explains how imperative it is for the mystery aspect to remain intact, such as Nathan's search for his murderer.

Find out everything he has to say with the video below.

Zainab Johnson and Kevin Bigley play two of the more amusing characters on Upload.

As Aleesha, Zainab gets some great lines, and her character has a lot of juicy stories for Season 2.

As Luke, Kevin gets to play the prankster, the guy who doesn't want to get serious.

This time out, he's a lot more involved and brings a lot of fun to the proceedings.

Find out from the actors how long Luke might be testing Aleesha and how their relationship changes during the second season.

Another duo that offers a lot of entertainment is Allegra Edwards and Owen Daniels, as Ingrid and the AI Guy, respectively.

Allegra shares her insight into Ingrid's insecurities and why she went to such great lengths to follow Nathan into the afterlife.

Owen chats about being the most prolific character on Upload with the many different versions of the character and how he ensures they're all a little different.

Owen is also a writer for Upload, and he shares why he doesn't like to write for his character.

It's good stuff!

And finally, we've got Robbie Amell and Andy Allo, our starcrossed Nathan and Nora.

They've been through the wringer, and finding each other again might take a lot of effort. We have faith, and Robbie and Andy share why it's OK to hold on tight.

Nora is in a surprising place when we catch up with her, and Nora helps us prepare for how she's processing her emotions and (gasp) meeting someone new!

Robbie loves that the show picks up right after the Upload Season 1 finale. He's frozen, needing Ingrid to survive and in love with another woman. Yikes!

Get their thoughts on what to expect as the second season begins.

Upload took off like a rocket when it first premiered, and this talented group has ensured that the second season is different than the first while still showcasing the same charm.

It's not an easy feat to pull off, but this group did it admirably. There are plenty of surprises when the new season gets underway, so get yourself together and spend the weekend inside, dreaming of the afterlife.

Upload Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on Friday, March 11, 2022.

