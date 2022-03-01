Walker's Matt Barr Lands Lead Role on Spinoff

Walker: Independence has found its lead.

Deadline reports that Matt Barr, who recurred on the CW drama as Hoyt Rawlins, is set to star in the pilot for the spinoff.

What's more, Barr is set to play 1800s Hoyt Rawlins in the series set over 200 years before the Jared Padalecki-fronted drama.

The 1800s iteration of Hoyt Rawlins is a cocky and brash gambler and outlaw who wants to lay low in Independence.

However, he finds himself getting close to straight-shooter Abby, whom he sees as “someone who might help him step away from the life of an outlaw, taking a side for change to fight for truth, justice and the Texan way.”

Walker: Independence was announced in December, and will follow Abby Walker, “an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West," according to the description from Deadline.

"On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose."

"Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams," it continues.

"Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.”

Bringing Matt into the mix is a good decision. He was a fan-favorite on the current CW drama, and it would be fun to see what his ancestors will be like.

While the series has not landed a formal series order, the fact that it is tied to Walker should be a big enough draw for fans to get picked up.

Still, the network wants to see a finished product before picking it up, but we could be looking at an all-Walker universe Thursdays on the CW in the fall.

The ratings for the main series have been very good.

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

