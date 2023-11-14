Walker Season 4: Plot, Episode Count, Premiere Date, and Everything You Need to Know

It seems just like yesterday when Walker premiered. Can you believe we are already three seasons in?

Time flies when watching a show with the perfect blend of action, crime, drama, and intriguing family dynamics.

That is Walker's allure, and we can't wait to discover more about what's in store for this family.

Below, we have compiled everything you need to know as we wait for the next chapter.

Be sure to bookmark this page because we'll keep updating it with new information as soon as it comes out.

Is There Going to Be a Season 4 of Walker?

Rejoice!

On May 2023, The CW renewed Walker for a fourth season, meaning a chance to explore everything the season finale teased.

There was a bit of bad news because with the changes at The CW, many shows were canceled, and those that survived were renewed for fewer episodes.

Walker was one of the shows that met that fate, but fewer episodes are better than no episodes, right?

Series star and producer Jared Padalecki expressed enthusiasm for continuing Walker's story, saying:

"I'm so excited and grateful to continue the Walker legacy for another season alongside our partners at CBS Studios and The CW.

"We can't wait to make Season 4 bigger and better than ever and to lasso even more fans into the Walker family. Let's ride!"

We are so ready for the ride.

What Is the Plot for Walker Season 4?

Officially, the network has not released a synopsis for the season because of the interruptions in programming arising from the Hollywood strikes.

But if you've been watching Walker this long, you know that the writers usually have the succeeding season mapped out beforehand.

They usually tease what the next season will tackle, and Walker Season 3 was no different.

The season's final two episodes teased many exciting developments for the characters.

Walker handles its characters on two fronts. There's the personal and the professional.

After surviving another threat to his family and career, Walker was free to pursue other interests, which Geri had interested him for a while.

Stella was looking to enroll in college in the coming year, which was exciting and interesting. Running a horse rescue with Liam, juggling classes, and her relationship with Colton will keep her occupied.

August shocked Cordell and us when he expressed interest in joining the military despite barely completing school. The season will tackle Auggie's mental standing because that was a radical decision. Was he looking to join the military to please his ex-military father?

Was he looking to run away from a family where he feels sidelined by the never-ending Cordell or Stella drama?

After kicking butt together since they became partners, Trey and Cassie had something developing between them all this while, and they both became aware of it.

How will they navigate their feelings as coworkers?

The Walker family was flabbergasted when a female carbon copy of Hoyt barged into their lives on Walker Season 3 Episode 16. What did Sadie's addition to the family mean?

Professionally, a serial killer was back, and do you want to guess who he has a vendetta against?

Cordell and Captain James learned that Jackal, a serial killer who terrorized the residents and law enforcement, was back. They both worked on his case when they were younger. What was he doing back?

Elsewhere, a group of people were working on something that involved embedding themselves in the lives of the Walker family, and they aimed for Stella first.

Unfortunately, an altercation saw Stella and Sadie witness a crime that resulted in a homicide.

Who were these strangers, and what did they want?

The Walker family will have a lot on their hands as they try to hang on to each other and their individual lives.

Who Is Part of Walker Season 4?

No one else has been announced to leave since Lindsey Morgan's exit from the show as Micki Ramirez, so the main cast should be intact.

Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker. A Texas Ranger who's trying to balance raising teenagers and doing his duty as law enforcement.

Ashley Reyes as Cassie Perez, a Texas Ranger and Trey's partner.

Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett, a Texas Ranger and Cassie's partner.

Keegan Allen as Liam Walker, Cordell's younger brother who runs a horse rescue.

Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker, the patriarch of the Walker family.

Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker, the Walker family matriarch.

Coby Bell as Captain Larry James, Cordell's boss and friend.

Violet Brinson Stella Walker, Cordell's daughter.

Kale Culley as August Walker, Cordell's son and Stella's younger brother.

Additionally, the below actors might guest star in various capacities

Saylor Bell Curda as Sadie Soo, Hoyt's daughter who has a rough past.

Justin Johnson Cortez as Detective Sonny Alcala, a detective familiar with the serial killer case.

Odette Anabelle as Geri, a close friend of the Walker family.

Matt Pascua as Ben Perez, Cassie's brother who's dating Liam.

How Many Episodes Are in Walker Season 4?

Unfortunately, that information is not out yet, but they will be less than eighteen, that we can guess.

When Will Walker Season 4 Premiere?

If everything proceeds unhindered, the show should premiere in early 2024.

Where Can I Watch Walker Season 4?

Once the premiere date is confirmed, Season 4 will air live on The CW and be available to stream later on The CW app. Seasons one to three are available on Amazon and other digital media sales outlets.

Over to you, Walker Fanatics. What are you most excited about in the coming season?

Share your thoughts in the comments section.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on X.