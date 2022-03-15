Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 10

Did the gang manage to find out who caused carbon monoxide poisoning?

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 10 kicked off with several members of the gang trying to save everyone in a restaurant.

Meanwhile, the crew worried that Paul had not mentally recovered from his surgery.

Elsewhere, Mateo was offered a promotion by his old fire captain, but it was clear they couldn't be more different.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.