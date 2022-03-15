Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 10

Did the gang manage to find out who caused carbon monoxide poisoning?

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 10 kicked off with several members of the gang trying to save everyone in a restaurant.

Vega in Boss Mode -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 9

Meanwhile, the crew worried that Paul had not mentally recovered from his surgery.

Elsewhere, Mateo was offered a promotion by his old fire captain, but it was clear they couldn't be more different.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 10 Quotes

He's smiling and he's been saying all the right things but in my opinion he's depressed and he needs his best friend. I know you two have been freezing each other out...

Judd

The last time I went through his door I had to kick it in. I'm not doing that again. This time he needs to open it.

Marjan

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 10 Photos

Treating a Knight - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 10
Fantasy World -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 10
Strutting From Ambo -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 10
Judd Mediates -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 10
Medeval Madness - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 10
