Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 8

What happened to Gwyn?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 8, Owen and T.K. made their way to New York following the news of her death.

A Beef -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 7

In a tragic twist of fate, their plane experienced a mechanical failure, forcing the pair to make a life-or-death decision.

T.K. reflected on the past, and how his mother helped get him into rehab years ago.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 8 Quotes

TK: I have to stay here, mom. They need me. Plus, look at me, I'm fine. I'm a firefighter, mom. I save lives.
Gwyn: That is what I am trying to do.

T.K.: How'd you find me?
Gwyn: I'm your mother, I'll always find you.

