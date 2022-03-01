Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 8

What happened to Gwyn?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 8, Owen and T.K. made their way to New York following the news of her death.

In a tragic twist of fate, their plane experienced a mechanical failure, forcing the pair to make a life-or-death decision.

T.K. reflected on the past, and how his mother helped get him into rehab years ago.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.