9-1-1: Lone Star's Rob Lowe Explains Shocking Death

Viewers were left in shock last month when 9-1-1: Lone Star shockingly killed off Lisa Edelstein's Gwyn.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 8 focused on Owen (Rob Lowe) and T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) processing the development.

Lowe shed light on why the character was written off the show in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"We felt like this was the best resolve of her character's arc," he explained.

"She lives in New York, she has a significant other in New York, she's [just had] his baby. Those are stories that certainly wouldn't fit in the 9-1-1: Lone Star Texas universe."

"She lives a separate life there. So it had kind of run its course."

"The question was, 'What's the most fulfilling, dramatic, juicy [way] to service that story?'"

"And you know, there's nothing more dramatic than an unexpected death, as opposed to her just being on the phone every sixth episode or something like that."

Showrunner Tim Minear echoed Lowe's sentiments in the same interview.

"I don't want to crap on the poetry of what we did by talking about physical realities of production, but Lisa Edelstein is a guest star," he shared.

"She doesn't play a first responder on the show. And what happens in our universe is, when you have a character that is not on the front lines of being a first responder, they end up moving to Haiti."

"There's nothing for them to do, and so they can service the stories, but I can't necessarily count on them to be there whenever I want them for an episode."

"They have to be available. I have to be able to afford them for an episode."

While Gwyn was killed off at the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 7, Edelstein appeared in the most recent episode in flashbacks.

It was a cool send-off, but it's hard to believe the show actually proceeded with such a development.

It was a true shocker.

