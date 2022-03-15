Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 1 Episode 4

at .

Did Simone manage to juggle work, college, and all of her social commitments?

All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 4 was a lesson in spreading yourself too thinly.

Pitching - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Damon's growing relationship with Simone hit a snag, so he focused his efforts on the alumni game.

Elsewhere, Amara and Coach Marcus' past came to the forefront when they bumped into an old classmate.

How did it all shake out?

All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Young man, you have the potential to bring this team to greatness so we will back you up any way you need.

I’ve been looking forward to this weekend for weeks. Bringing up something like that is going ruin it no matter what they say.

