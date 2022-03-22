Watch All American Online: Season 4 Episode 12

at .

With the pressure of the school, there was a tricky road ahead.

On All American Season 4 Episode 12, Spencer and Olivia tried to put everything aside for a fun day.

Coach Hopeful - All American Season 4 Episode 11

However, the pair were shocked by a sudden turn of events.

Meanwhile, Laura learned of some new information about the ongoing investigation.

Did Coop open up about what it all meant?

Watch All American Season 4 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

All American Season 4 Episode 12 Quotes

This was the last things those kids needed to see was another black man being dragged off to jail by the cops.

Grace

Preach: Father is there for his baby.
Alina: Yup. Just like you.

All American Season 4 Episode 12

All American Season 4 Episode 12 Photos

Stressed Olivia - All American Season 4 Episode 12
At Odds With Billy - All American Season 4 Episode 12
Seeking Permanent Job - All American Season 4 Episode 12
Sympathetic Ear - All American Season 4 Episode 12
Worried About Father - All American Season 4 Episode 12
Patience Painting - All American Season 4 Episode 12
  1. All American
  2. All American Season 4
  3. All American Season 4 Episode 12
  4. Watch All American Online: Season 4 Episode 12