Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 15

Did Frank manage to help with the public outcry?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 15, a movement to defund the NYPD School Safety Division kicked off following a physical altercation between a school officer and a student.

Meanwhile, Danny and Baez helped a father track down his missing ex-wife and daughter.

Elsewhere, Erin and Anthony dealt with the aftermath of the surprise release of a serial criminal.

