Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 16

at .

Did Will manage to ease a patient's symptoms?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 16, a patient returned to the hospital with long-haul symptoms of COVID.

Another House Call - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Vanessa reflected on her dating life when she learned that a patient's daughter was due to have an arranged marriage.

Elsewhere, a new family was born out of tragedy.

Watch Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 16 Quotes

Woman: Indian mothers. The house could be on fire and she'd still say everything's fine.
Vanessa: Actually, I think that's all mothers.

Marcel: Kayla's bowel is dilated and she's got air in her small intestine. So I'm going to have to do surgery to find out what's going on.
Lucy: Surgery? No.
Kayla's father: She's only 10 days old.

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 16

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 16 Photos

Scott's Dual Roles - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 16
Another House Call - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 16
Marcel Is Pensive - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 16
Archer Vs. Blake - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 16
Vanessa Reflects - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 16
Marcel and Blake - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 16
  1. Chicago Med
  2. Chicago Med Season 7
  3. Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 16
  4. Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 16