Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 14

Did the team find the serial killer?

On Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 14, the team realized the killer had a signature modus operandi.

Meanwhile, Burgess and Ruzek doubled down in their fight to retain custody of Makayla.

Who stepped in to offer them moral support when things went sideways?

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.