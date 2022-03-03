Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 14

Did the team find the serial killer?

On Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 14, the team realized the killer had a signature modus operandi.

Ja Worries -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Burgess and Ruzek doubled down in their fight to retain custody of Makayla.

Who stepped in to offer them moral support when things went sideways?

Watch Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 14 Online

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 14 Quotes

I'm sure that Ms. Burgess is a good person, and Linda and I are grateful for you for taking her in, what this girl has been through, I believe in my heart that she should be with family, with real family.

Morris

We got this. We do.

Ruzek

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 14

Congratulatory Kiss - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 14
Uncle Kev - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 14
Brisk Walk - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 14
Custody of Makyala - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 14
Work/Life Balance - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 14
Doubling Down on the Fight - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 14
