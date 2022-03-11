Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 11

Did Dr. Hamilton's life-changing surgery go off without a hitch?

Meredith, Amelia, and the team worked together on Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 11 to make the surgery a success.

Residents Face the Heat -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Bailey received an unexpected offer that could change her career trajectory.

Elsewhere, Owen's impatience made him a difficult physical therapy patient, forcing Link to intervene.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 11 Quotes

People do crazy things when they're triggered or in a mental health crisis. When my phone rang today and it wasTom, I remembered that I made crazy decisions when I was triggered.

Teddy

I'm not triggered, and I'm not in a mental health crisis. I stand by what I did and why I did it, but I love you, Teddy. I love you, and I'm glad it worked out.

Owen

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 11

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 11 Photos

