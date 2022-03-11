Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 11

Did Dr. Hamilton's life-changing surgery go off without a hitch?

Meredith, Amelia, and the team worked together on Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 11 to make the surgery a success.

Meanwhile, Bailey received an unexpected offer that could change her career trajectory.

Elsewhere, Owen's impatience made him a difficult physical therapy patient, forcing Link to intervene.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.