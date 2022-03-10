Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 11 Review: Legacy

And we're back to our regularly scheduled program!

Pretty much everything about Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 11 was classic Grey's, and it was the type of hour that had you glued to the screen, laughing, gasping, cringing, and having a damn good time. Also, it's evident by now that Kevin McKidd has a knack for directing some of the best installments in recent years.

It was an hour that played to its strengths and was firing on all cylinders with a much-appreciated focus on groundbreaking medicine and surgery as well as reasonably entertaining personal developments.

Tom Koracick returned, and he was such a breath of fresh air with his trademark humor and delightfully smarminess. He provided some moments worthy of chuckles, his dark jokes about the residency program and Levi suited him, and the fact that he got on Bailey's nerves by existing made you laugh.

It was easy to forget that he was part of Hamilton's team, so he should've been there for the big event. And it's Tom, you know damn well he wasn't going to miss the opportunity to be part of this historical, groundbreaking surgery and all the documentation of it.

It's so much better when Mer is at GSM over Minnesota because she could breeze in and talk Hamilton into opening his surgery to the public so all the disillusioned residents could see them make history. It's the type of exciting spark they needed to get their mojo back and jump over that hurdle they've faced since Levi lost his patient.

The chit-chat and overall vibe of everyone in the gallery felt like the early days again. It was like when wide-eyed interns and residents with their careers ahead of them were passionate about the craft in every way. And sometimes, that's what is missing from the series these days and among the characters: passion.

Everyone brought their passion in that O.R. The room was full of people at the top of their field, and they came together like some medical Avengers to make history with this surgery that could break new grounds in medicine. The excitement was palpable, and because of that, it left you riveted by every facet of that surgery and how it played out.

I loved seeing the residents with their notepads taking notes furiously and Bailey, Maggie, and Wright geeking out. Kai's level of awkwardness while public speaking after the others put them on the spot was as hilariously adorable as it was relatable. Same, my friend.

Every time Amelia does her superwoman pose in the O.R., it evokes chills. Amelia is at her best when she's in surgery like that. She's due for some more groundbreaking work in Neuro. It's infinitely better than her other plots.

We knew the moment would come when Amelia learned about Owen. Nevertheless, it was intense in those moments when she considered dropping the scalpel and dashing to Owen. Kai was stunned by this, but they're going to need to get used to what it's like working at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Everyone is family, and they always look out for their own. Fortunately, they took the logical route, and instantly, everyone reminded Amelia that she wasn't the only Neurosurgeon in the building and that Tom could do the simple operation himself. It meant she stayed in that room, and Hamilton's surgery went on without a hitch.

It also meant that Tom would have a good time operating on his constant rival. If you weren't evil cackling at this development, then you probably don't appreciate the Tom/Owen rivalry or Tom. The Tom Hive lives!

But Amelia's moment of conflict led to a great Kaimelia scene at the end of the hour. Personally, this girl is indifferent to that relationship, but when they have their moments, they're good ones.

Kai's assessment of Amelia was mostly spot-on (when she's in character), and it's nice that someone like Kai, who comes across as an awkward, loner type, can experience the kind of devotion, loyalty, and deep connections that the doctors of GSM all display in some capacity or another.

It felt like it was a way for them to come into the GSM circle.

Owen is proof that doctors make the worst patients ever, and he was needlessly difficult. But despite his crankiness, he and Linke had some great scenes.

For one, we got the Link that we know and love back, and it was also lovely to see him in his professional and friendship element again, helping Owen with his physical therapy and talking things out with him.

They are two characters that manage to play off one another well, so it would be nice if they get to bond more often. Of course, Owen's CSF leak was scary, and it caused some drama.

But it also prompted Teddy to talk to Owen about his actions when she found out about them.

Teddy and Jo's day drinking at Joe's was hilarious. Again, these are the type of nostalgic scenes that you can't help but adore. You had two new moms saying all the ugly things you don't want to say about parenthood and bitching about their love lives. It's quality content!

It's a bit nervy that Teddy felt her marriage was out of sorts because of what was going on with Owen. It's good that she gave herself a reality check and recalled that her past behavior also threatened their family and relationship.

But she was beside herself when Owen refused to apologize for what he's been doing and said that he wouldn't change a thing about it. Something tells me they'll still be dealing with this for some time.

Jo will have to sort out what she's feeling for Link and figure out how to navigate it. Things were downright awkward between the two of them when they'd bump into each other and didn't know how to talk to one another again. Maybe it's a good sign for Jo if she chooses to read into it.

Link is feeling something about the situation since he doesn't know what to do around her. So far, their living arrangement has worked out well for them, but now that they've crossed some lines, it's hard to redraw some boundaries.

Bless the writers, Chris Carmack's parents, and God himself for that glorious shower scene.

On some base level, they can't keep their hands off one another now that they've crossed that line. The topic of Link moving out is on the table, but it doesn't feel right that he does. They need to sit down, preferably with their clothes on, and have an honest talk. They're best friends, so it shouldn't be this hard.

What's the deal with Wright? We knew he was obsessed with Bailey, but did you predict he'd kiss her?

They spend the entire day geeking out hardcore over NASA after she got the opportunity of a lifetime.

It's adorable that Bailey has someone to talk to about these things, and her compliment to Wright felt innocent enough on her end. Although, she's been so flattered by him that she never set boundaries.

But it was crazy when he kissed her at the end and the skedaddled out of mortification. Wright is one of those characters where you keep wondering if something else is up with him or is being in love with Bailey all there is.

The hour did well with giving Nick space to flesh out as his own character. He's had a mixed response by fans, but for those of us who fell in love with him during Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Episode 17, it was gratifying to have that Nick back.

As a transplant doctor, we get to see a different side of the field than we usually do, and the hour did a spectacular job at showing how damn good he is at what he does.

Naturally, there's a sadness to it. Someone has to die for another person to have their second chance at life. So often, all the focus goes on the person receiving the organ, but Nick ensures that the proper honor and respect is given to the donor who lost their lives and saved someone else.

The scene where he sat down with James' parents and listened to them talk about the son they lost and what kind of person he was -- it was beautiful. And Nick remembered every detail. It helps him take his job seriously and handle things with the deserved care and reverence.

And how could you not fall in love with him when he reminded the doctor about the importance of the donor and how they mattered and are more than numbers. It's this poignant symbiotic thing -- you don't get one without the other, and it should be respected.

Mer and Nick are getting serious. She barely got out of those scrubs before she hopped on a plane and arrived on Nick's doorstep with an overnight bag. She's living her best life right now, so when will he meet the kids?

I appreciate you coming here, Dr. Webber. Trying to salvage me trying to rescue me. But it's too late. I already bled out. There's nothing left to save. Levi Permalink: I appreciate you coming here, Dr. Webber. Trying to salvage me trying to rescue me. But it's...

Permalink: I appreciate you coming here, Dr. Webber. Trying to salvage me trying to rescue me. But it's...

The hour wasn't without some heaviness. The unwavering mentor version of Webber that we love was back, and he spent an entire day in Lev's mother's basement trying to reassure Levi and get him back on track.

Jake Borelli has been marvelous with this arc. It's gut-wrenching to see Levi like this. It physically hurts to see this kid a shell of what he used to be.

Even amid the darkness, there were some amusing moments. Webber's utter confusion by the videogame was some great generational play. And there was a part of me that hoped he started playing alongside him while he talked.

But for Levi, the game was a metaphor that applied to his helplessness. He could get second chances in the game even after he died, but that wasn't the case with Devon.

You can feel the layers to what he's dealing with right now. Yes, Devon bleeding out on the table by Levi's hand is the driving force behind Levi's state right now, but this dovetails nicely with the type of very real burnout that many medical professionals have faced since the pandemic.

Everything is catching up to him all at once, and now he's weighed down by all of it. No matter what Webber said, nothing got through to Levi. Webber's personal experience and how it impacted him when it happened barely registered for Levi.

I don't know how they can get this man back into the hospital again. He's so far gone; it's worrying. It felt like a gut punch when he said he bled out and there was nothing that Webber could do to save him. Oof, what do you even do with that?

Over to you, Grey's Fanatics. What are your thoughts on this hour? How can we get Levi back? Is Teddy overreacting? Are you happy the surgery was a success? Sound off below!

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.