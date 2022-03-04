Watch Law & Order Online: Season 21 Episode 2

at .

Who did Price and Maroun expose?

On Law & Order Season 21 Episode 2, the pair joined forces after learning details about a cunning narcissist intent on evading the law.

McCoy Guides the ADAs - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 2

Meanwhile, the COO of a major tech company was found murdered in Central Park, leading to a city-wide manhunt.

McCoy stepped into the ring to help find the killer, but realized he was in over his head.

Law & Order Season 21 Episode 2 Quotes

Woman: I wasn't really paying attention. I was trying to keep Nina happy.
Cosgrove: Nina? I thought you were working with Kyle.
Woman: I was, but Nina's the one who's really in charge.

Cosgrove: We're investigating a homicide.
Ellis: What's that got to do with me?

