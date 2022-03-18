Watch Law & Order Online: Season 21 Episode 4

at .

Who killed the family court judge?

Bernard and Cosgrove worked together on Law & Order Season 21 Episode 4 to get the answers, but they quickly realized the man had many grievances against him.

Marhoun Makes a Point - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Maroun took matters into her own hands when the office was faced with unforeseen challenges.

Did she manage to save the most important case of her career?

Watch Law & Order Season 21 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order Season 21 Episode 4 Quotes

It's family court. Everyone who walks in is having the worst day of their life.

Clerk

Bernard: Looks like our D.O.A. was a judge.
Cosgrove: Not the verdict he was looking for.

Law & Order Season 21 Episode 4

Law & Order Season 21 Episode 4 Photos

Listening to the Trial - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 4
Justice for a Judge - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 4
Defending a Killer - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 4
Trying a Judge Killer - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 4
Sorting Through Suspects - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 4
Family Court Judge - Law & Order
  1. Law & Order
  2. Law & Order Season 21
  3. Law & Order Season 21 Episode 4
  4. Watch Law & Order Online: Season 21 Episode 4