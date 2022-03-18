Watch Law & Order Online: Season 21 Episode 4

Who killed the family court judge?

Bernard and Cosgrove worked together on Law & Order Season 21 Episode 4 to get the answers, but they quickly realized the man had many grievances against him.

Meanwhile, Maroun took matters into her own hands when the office was faced with unforeseen challenges.

Did she manage to save the most important case of her career?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.