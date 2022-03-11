Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 15

Did Benson shut the secret society down?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 15, the officer investigated a secret society that preyed on female students.

Meanwhile, Carisi's niece appeared at the office to help her friend support a sexual assault.

Elsewhere, Rollins pulled double duty to get results following a shocking development.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 15 Quotes

Rollins: If you didn't like those boys, why did you go back to the club?
Sarah: I wanted to see the inside of the club. I'm an anthropology major. It was my only chance.

Rollins: So your uncle tells me you're an RA.
Mia: I'm an advocate for sexual assault on campus.
Mrs. Carisi: Not at the table.

Carisi Debates - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 15
A Young Predator - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 15
Hate Crimes / Tall - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 15
