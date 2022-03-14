Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 11

at .

Did Kensi and Deeks manage to save a young mother?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 11, a child was found abandoned on a Navy ship.

Technology Thief - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 10

The pair set out to find the mother before she died of complications.

Meanwhile, Nate worked with Admiral Kilbride and learned about the CIA project from the '70s and '80s involving children. =

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 11 Quotes

Callen: A mother who manipulates her own son?
Anna: All mothers manipulate their kids.

Morgan: Do you two have children?
Kensi and Deeks: No, not yet.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 11

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 11 Photos

Nate Returns - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 11
Seeking Mother - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 11
Walk on the Beach - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 11
Anna and Callen Reunite - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 11
Personal Call - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 11
Helping Kensi and Deeks - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 11
  1. NCIS: Los Angeles
  2. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13
  3. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 11
  4. Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 11